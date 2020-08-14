Overview of Dr. Rishi Kakar, MD

Dr. Rishi Kakar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Kakar works at Compass Health Systems, PA in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.