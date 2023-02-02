Overview of Dr. Rishi Kaushal, MD

Dr. Rishi Kaushal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kaushal works at PMI South Bay Heart & Vascular Center in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.