Dr. Rishi Kaushal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Michele Del Vicario MD3475 Torrance Blvd Ste A, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 370-3568
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent care! Highly recommend
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi and Spanish
- 1477745578
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles
Dr. Kaushal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaushal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaushal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaushal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaushal speaks Hindi, Panjabi and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaushal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaushal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaushal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaushal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.