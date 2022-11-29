Dr. Rishi Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Kumar Eye Institute4940 Hazelwood Ave Ste 201, Louisville, KY 40214 Directions (502) 463-3872Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kumar Eye Institute1348 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 463-3861MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Very nice and experienced I love the KUMAR FAMILY
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1114970415
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr Brooklyn, Ophthalmology Geo Washington Univ Sch Med, Internal Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
