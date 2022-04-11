Dr. Rishi Modh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Modh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rishi Modh, MD
Dr. Rishi Modh, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Pasadena, FL.
Dr. Modh works at
Dr. Modh's Office Locations
Pinellas Urology1401 Pasadena Ave S Ste 4, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 380-5406
Pinellas Urology, a Division of Urology Specialists5747 38th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 380-5477Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery and he is one kind Dr
About Dr. Rishi Modh, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1033401997
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Department of Urology
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modh works at
Dr. Modh has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Modh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.