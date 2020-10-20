Dr. Rishi Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Rajan, MD
Overview of Dr. Rishi Rajan, MD
Dr. Rishi Rajan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Rajan works at
Dr. Rajan's Office Locations
East Alabama Urology Associates121 N 20th St Ste 19, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 749-8146
Hospital Affiliations
- Eamc Lanier
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Very kind and patient. Office staff is polite and efficient. Been happy with his care since my first meeting with him many years ago. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Rishi Rajan, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1982706776
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Georgetown University
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.