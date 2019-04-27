Dr. Rishi Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Rishi Sharma, MD
Dr. Rishi Sharma, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from SANTOSH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
-
2
Springfield Clinic Jacksonville Rural Health15 FOUNDERS LN, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 528-7541
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Sharma. He diagnosed my problem in just a few minutes. I had seen the bad review, but thought I would see for myself. I liked him. Very smart doctor.
About Dr. Rishi Sharma, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1801084736
Education & Certifications
- SANTOSH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.