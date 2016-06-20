Overview of Dr. Rita Axelrod, MD

Dr. Rita Axelrod, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Beth Israel Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Axelrod works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.