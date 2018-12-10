Overview

Dr. Rita Garulli Chidiac, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Garulli Chidiac works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Lighthouse Point, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.