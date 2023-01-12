See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Rita Clement, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rita Clement, MD

Dr. Rita Clement, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Clement works at Southeast Obstetrics Gynecology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Clement's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Obstetrics Gynecology
    990 South Ave Ste 104, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 256-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 12, 2023
    I have been seeing Dr. Clement since 2016 and have gone through 2 pregnancies and currently on my third with her! She is direct and to the point which I appreciate but is also very caring. I had PPD with my first baby and she genuinely cared to sit and listen to me during the appointment while willing to do whatever she could to help me out. That made such a world a of difference as a brand new mom! She also performed my surgery just this past august to remove a teratoma in my uterus and that went great. I highly recommend her to anyone!
    — Jan 12, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Rita Clement, MD
    About Dr. Rita Clement, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508834201
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Clement, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clement is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clement has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clement works at Southeast Obstetrics Gynecology in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Clement’s profile.

    Dr. Clement has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clement on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Clement. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clement.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clement, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clement appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

