Dr. Rita Clement, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Southeast Obstetrics Gynecology990 South Ave Ste 104, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 256-3000
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
I have been seeing Dr. Clement since 2016 and have gone through 2 pregnancies and currently on my third with her! She is direct and to the point which I appreciate but is also very caring. I had PPD with my first baby and she genuinely cared to sit and listen to me during the appointment while willing to do whatever she could to help me out. That made such a world a of difference as a brand new mom! She also performed my surgery just this past august to remove a teratoma in my uterus and that went great. I highly recommend her to anyone!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Clement has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clement accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clement has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clement works at
Dr. Clement has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clement on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Clement. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clement.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clement, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clement appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.