Pediatricians in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Rita Dubey, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (30)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rita Dubey, MD

Dr. Rita Dubey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Dubey works at New Tampa Pediatric and Adolescent Care, Wesley Chapel, FL in Wesley Chapel, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dubey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Tampa Pediatric and Adolescent Care
    New Tampa Pediatric and Adolescent Care
2236 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Viral Infection
Administrative Physical
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Viral Infection

Treatment frequency



Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Judy Wang — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rita Dubey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851470520
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Dubey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dubey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dubey works at New Tampa Pediatric and Adolescent Care, Wesley Chapel, FL in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dubey’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

