Dr. Rita Dubey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Dubey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rita Dubey, MD
Dr. Rita Dubey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Dubey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dubey's Office Locations
-
1
New Tampa Pediatric and Adolescent Care2236 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubey?
We love Dr. Dubey. She is always friendly, patient, and great with our boys. HIghly recommend her!
About Dr. Rita Dubey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1851470520
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Hospital
- Cook Co Hosp
- Topiwala National Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubey works at
Dr. Dubey speaks Gujarati.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.