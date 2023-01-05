Dr. Rita Fisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Fisler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rita Fisler, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Pinnacle Dermatology9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 948-8400Thursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent doctor. She is kind and funny, and very knowledgeable. She took time and discussed everything with me.
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- 1134192859
- 2006
- 2003
- Harvard Medical School
- Dermatology
Dr. Fisler speaks French.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisler.
