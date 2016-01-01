Dr. Gulati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rita Gulati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rita Gulati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
Dr. Gulati works at
Locations
-
1
Reproductive Medicine Associates475 Prospect Ave Ste 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gulati?
About Dr. Rita Gulati, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1467489906
Education & Certifications
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gulati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gulati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gulati works at
Dr. Gulati speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.