Dr. Rita Hutchinson-Black, MD
Overview of Dr. Rita Hutchinson-Black, MD
Dr. Rita Hutchinson-Black, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Hutchinson-Black's Office Locations
Verity Orthopedics and Spine Surgery LLC7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (215) 704-7638
Wow !! Did I luck out ! I relocated from NYC to Orlando a few months ago , and not to sound snoody.. I was very worried about finding the quality of doctor that I had grown accustomed to in the Big Apple . I was recommended to Dr. Black by a few people , as she has quite the good reputation ! I booked my appointment and was delighted in her work, bedside manner , professionalism and integrity !! This is not a 5 STAR DOCTOR !! This is a 10 STAR doctor !! I highly recommend her to everyone .
About Dr. Rita Hutchinson-Black, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801225255
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
