Dr. Rita Hutchinson-Black, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rita Hutchinson-Black, MD

Dr. Rita Hutchinson-Black, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Hutchinson-Black works at Verity Orthopedics and Spine Surgery LLC in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hutchinson-Black's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Verity Orthopedics and Spine Surgery LLC
    7300 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 704-7638

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rita Hutchinson-Black, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801225255
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hutchinson-Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hutchinson-Black works at Verity Orthopedics and Spine Surgery LLC in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hutchinson-Black’s profile.

Dr. Hutchinson-Black has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson-Black.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchinson-Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchinson-Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

