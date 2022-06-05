Overview

Dr. Rita Jain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at ACCESS ENDOCRINOLOGY in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.