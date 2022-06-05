Dr. Rita Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rita Jain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Jain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brevard Dermpath and Surgpath Lab Inc830 Executive Ln, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 877-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
I have been Dr. Jain’s patient for several years for my Diabetes 2 care. She is totally dedicated and phenomenally efficient, recommending and prescribing the latest technologies and medical breakthroughs. Whenever there is the slightest question, Dr. Jain or one of her staff members call me at home to ensure accuracy. I highly recommend her for all your endocrinology needs.
About Dr. Rita Jain, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275513731
Education & Certifications
- U Alabama
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.