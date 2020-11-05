Overview of Dr. Rita Jerath, MD

Dr. Rita Jerath, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Victoria U Manchester and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Jerath works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.