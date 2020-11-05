Dr. Rita Jerath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Jerath, MD
Overview of Dr. Rita Jerath, MD
Dr. Rita Jerath, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Victoria U Manchester and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Jerath's Office Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jerath?
At the age of 2 I started seeing dr. Jerath, I was definitely a mystery case. She was wonderful she was very great at communicating and having the urge to help find a good treatment plan for my RA. I’m 21 years old now and I couldn’t thank her enough for what she has done to help! She started a camp with kids with RA for a few days during the summer we could be normal kids and not worry about our illness!
About Dr. Rita Jerath, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1093825333
Education & Certifications
- Mc Ga
- Toronto General Hospital
- Fac Med Victoria U Manchester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jerath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.