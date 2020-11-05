See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Rita Jerath, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rita Jerath, MD

Dr. Rita Jerath, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Victoria U Manchester and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Jerath works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Dr. Julisa Patel, MD
Dr. Julisa Patel, MD
5.0 (2)
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Dr. Jerath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rita Jerath, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093825333
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mc Ga
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mc Ga|Mc Ga|Mc Ga|Toronto General Hospital|Toronto General Hospital|Toronto General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Toronto General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Fac Med Victoria U Manchester
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Jerath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jerath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jerath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jerath works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jerath’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

