Dr. Kammiel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rita Kammiel, MD
Overview of Dr. Rita Kammiel, MD
Dr. Rita Kammiel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Absecon, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Dr. Kammiel's Office Locations
Rita R. Kammiel MD707 White Horse Pike Ste A3, Absecon, NJ 08201 Directions (609) 383-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kammiel is that, wonderful & caring about her patients. People are very judgemental as a rule and very hard on their doctors. Dr. Kammiel tries to help as many of us as she can and has been a doctor for over 40 years. I see the doctor as one of her patients, and though she might seem abrupt to a few people, there is a concern in her that is not often in people. I truly appreciate Dr. Kammiel for her deep concern and not to want to push out what I might not want to talk about. She really does care about me as her patient.
About Dr. Rita Kammiel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kammiel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kammiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kammiel has seen patients for Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kammiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kammiel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kammiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kammiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kammiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.