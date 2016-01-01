Dr. Rita Khanijou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanijou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Khanijou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rita Khanijou, MD
Dr. Rita Khanijou, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanijou's Office Locations
- 1 120 Grand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (718) 827-6565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rita Khanijou, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063580744
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanijou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanijou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanijou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khanijou speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanijou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanijou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanijou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanijou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.