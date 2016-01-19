Dr. Rita Landman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Landman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rita Landman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Katonah, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Landman works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners at Katonah60 Goldens Bridge Rd, Katonah, NY 10536 Directions (914) 269-9630
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landman?
She's great. She has helped me key my diabetes under control. When I started having issues she kept right on it. Eventually it turned out to be Cushing syndrome which is hard to diagnose but she kept with it.
About Dr. Rita Landman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1346261898
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Medical Ctr
- Ny And Presby Hosp, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Ny And Presby Hosp, Internal Medicine
- New York Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landman works at
Dr. Landman has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Landman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.