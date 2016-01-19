Overview

Dr. Rita Landman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Katonah, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Landman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners at Katonah in Katonah, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.