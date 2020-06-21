Dr. Rita Linkner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Linkner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rita Linkner, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital
Spring Street Dermatology4 W 58th St Fl 13, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 906-9614Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Spring Street Dermatology73 Spring St Rm 303, New York, NY 10012 Directions (646) 906-9614Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
Spring Street Dermatology95 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007 Directions (646) 906-9614Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have seen Dr. Linkner for non-cosmetic skin issues for several years. She is an excellent clinician and extremely well informed on the latest research and medicines. I recommend her with zero reservations.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1295057578
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Dermatology
