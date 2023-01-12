Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO
Overview of Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO
Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations
-
1
Doctor On Demand2131 Richmond Rd Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 720-9040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?
Amazing Dr. Personable and knowledgeable, all my concerns were addressed and after develop care plan that was easy to understand she quickly put my mind at ease.. Her receptionist Kristina is very helpful I really like the fact that she kept in touch with me up until I arrived at the office, ensuring I was prepared for my visit.. Thankyou !
About Dr. Rita Malhotra, DO
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1154691145
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.