Dr. Rita Mankus, MD
Dr. Rita Mankus, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health Frankfort and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mankus' Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network -3920 St Francis Way Ste 220, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 428-5950
Franciscan Physician Network1704 Lafayette Rd Ste 2, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 Directions (765) 359-2088
Union Hospital1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (812) 238-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health Frankfort
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
She is great,allows plenty of time each visit..Explains everything completely...
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Mankus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mankus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mankus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mankus has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mankus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mankus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mankus.
