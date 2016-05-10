Dr. Rita Mapa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mapa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Mapa, MD
Overview of Dr. Rita Mapa, MD
Dr. Rita Mapa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Mapa works at
Dr. Mapa's Office Locations
-
1
True Health6101 Lake Ellenor Dr, Orlando, FL 32809 Directions (407) 956-4660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mapa?
she was very friendly and very knowledgeable and makes sure you understand what's going on and has a personal connection with the kids
About Dr. Rita Mapa, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841288990
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mapa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mapa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mapa works at
Dr. Mapa speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mapa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mapa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mapa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mapa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.