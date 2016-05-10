See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Rita Mapa, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rita Mapa, MD

Dr. Rita Mapa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Mapa works at True Health in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mapa's Office Locations

    True Health
    6101 Lake Ellenor Dr, Orlando, FL 32809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 956-4660

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2016
    she was very friendly and very knowledgeable and makes sure you understand what's going on and has a personal connection with the kids
    katrina in Orlando, FL — May 10, 2016
    About Dr. Rita Mapa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841288990
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Mapa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mapa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mapa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mapa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mapa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mapa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mapa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

