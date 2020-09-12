See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Corte Madera, CA
Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD

Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corte Madera, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center.

Dr. Melkonian works at Rita Melkonian MD in Corte Madera, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA and Petaluma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Trisha Dmytruk, FNP
Trisha Dmytruk, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Melkonian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rita Melkonian MD
    101 Casa Buena Dr Ste B, Corte Madera, CA 94925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 924-3530
  2. 2
    909 Hyde St Ste 505, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 924-3530
  3. 3
    Nikola Lozanov M. D. Inc.
    108 Lynch Creek Way Ste 4, Petaluma, CA 94954 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 924-3530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MarinHealth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Melkonian?

    Sep 12, 2020
    Dr. Rita Melkonian has been my Ob/Gyn for over fifteen years and I trust her, implicity. She has my best interest and well being. Dr. M. pulled me through two breast cancers, and one uterine cancer. By catching it early, I am cured! Dr. M. always explains a condition thoroughly and makes me feel comfortable in her elegant office. I've never had to wait more than a few minutes for my appointments. Her staff is curtious and pleasant to me and others. I have always been able to get an appointment when I needed to see her. I would highly recommend Dr. Melkonian to any woman, young or elderly to experience a compassionate, caring, great doctor firsthand. Thank you.
    Roberta McHugh — Sep 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Melkonian to family and friends

    Dr. Melkonian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Melkonian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD.

    About Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497865836
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melkonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melkonian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melkonian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Melkonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melkonian has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melkonian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Melkonian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melkonian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melkonian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melkonian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rita Melkonian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.