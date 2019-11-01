Dr. Ohene-Adjei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rita Ohene-Adjei, MD
Dr. Rita Ohene-Adjei, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Ohene-Adjei's Office Locations
Gaylord Specialty Healthcare50 Gaylord Farm Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 284-2800
Home Health Professionals Network2529 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (855) 634-5748
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Rita attended to me at short notice. Her service was prompt and exceptional and she went above board to ensure I got all I needed promptly. I highly recommend.
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1326248980
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohene-Adjei accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohene-Adjei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohene-Adjei speaks French.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohene-Adjei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohene-Adjei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.