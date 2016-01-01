Dr. Rita Onyewuenyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onyewuenyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Onyewuenyi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rita Onyewuenyi, MD
Dr. Rita Onyewuenyi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Lagos / College of Medicine.
Dr. Onyewuenyi works at
Dr. Onyewuenyi's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Health Center6001 Landover Rd Ste 5, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 772-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onyewuenyi?
About Dr. Rita Onyewuenyi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1508982935
Education & Certifications
- University of Lagos / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onyewuenyi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onyewuenyi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onyewuenyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onyewuenyi works at
Dr. Onyewuenyi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onyewuenyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onyewuenyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onyewuenyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.