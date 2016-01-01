Overview of Dr. Rita Pacheco-Gonzales, MD

Dr. Rita Pacheco-Gonzales, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Pacheco-Gonzales works at Sean Holman in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.