Overview

Dr. Rita Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University of Antigua and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at CAMC Primary Care in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.