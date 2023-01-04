Overview

Dr. Rita Rahbany, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Rahbany works at Advanced Diabetes & Endocrine Medical Center in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Iodine Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.