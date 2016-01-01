Overview of Dr. Rita Richardson, MD

Dr. Rita Richardson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Osceola Medical Center and Westfields Hospital & Clinic.



Dr. Richardson works at Gastroenterology Associates in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Marinette, WI and New Richmond, WI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.