Dr. Rita Richardson, MD
Overview of Dr. Rita Richardson, MD
Dr. Rita Richardson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Osceola Medical Center and Westfields Hospital & Clinic.
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
Gastroenterology Associates725 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 430-7100
Bellin Health ENT2820 Roosevelt Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (920) 468-3444
Westfields Hospital and Clinic535 Hospital Rd, New Richmond, WI 54017 Directions (715) 243-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Health Oconto Hospital
- Lakeview Hospital
- Osceola Medical Center
- Westfields Hospital & Clinic
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Rita Richardson, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1770675100
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock M C|Mary Hitchcock Mem Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
