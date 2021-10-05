Overview

Dr. Rita Rubinstein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Rubinstein works at Brea Wellness Center in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Brea, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.