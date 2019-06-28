See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Livonia, MI
Dr. Rita Sabbagh, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rita Sabbagh, MD

Dr. Rita Sabbagh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Sabbagh works at Ladies Health Place in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sabbagh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ladies Health Place
    19924 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 442-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 28, 2019
    I highly recommend Dr. Rita for her intelligence and caring personality. She listens carefully to you. You’re definitely not treated like a number at her office.
    F. F. in Livonia, MI — Jun 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rita Sabbagh, MD
    About Dr. Rita Sabbagh, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801995840
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Sabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabbagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabbagh works at Ladies Health Place in Livonia, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sabbagh’s profile.

    Dr. Sabbagh has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabbagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbagh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabbagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabbagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

