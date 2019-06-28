Dr. Rita Sabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rita Sabbagh, MD
Overview of Dr. Rita Sabbagh, MD
Dr. Rita Sabbagh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Sabbagh works at
Dr. Sabbagh's Office Locations
-
1
Ladies Health Place19924 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 442-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabbagh?
I highly recommend Dr. Rita for her intelligence and caring personality. She listens carefully to you. You’re definitely not treated like a number at her office.
About Dr. Rita Sabbagh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1801995840
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabbagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabbagh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabbagh works at
Dr. Sabbagh has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabbagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabbagh speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabbagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabbagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.