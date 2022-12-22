Overview of Dr. Rita Schmid, MD

Dr. Rita Schmid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Granger, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Schmid works at South Bend Clinic Granger in Granger, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.