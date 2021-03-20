Overview of Dr. Rita Shats, MD

Dr. Rita Shats, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Shats works at Pavlides and Benson OB/GYN in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.