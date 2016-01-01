Dr. Singh-Parikshak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rita Singh-Parikshak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rita Singh-Parikshak, MD
Dr. Rita Singh-Parikshak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Singh-Parikshak works at
Dr. Singh-Parikshak's Office Locations
American Health Network Eye Specialists5091 W Bethel Ave Ste 150, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (800) 223-2733
Heart Center of Kokomo2302 S Dixon Rd Ste 100, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (765) 453-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Rita Singh-Parikshak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1538142872
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
