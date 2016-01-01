Overview of Dr. Rita Singh-Parikshak, MD

Dr. Rita Singh-Parikshak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Singh-Parikshak works at American Health Network Eye Specialists in Muncie, IN with other offices in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.