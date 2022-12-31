See All Pediatricians in Hermosa Beach, CA
Dr. Rita Tenenbaum, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rita Tenenbaum, MD

Dr. Rita Tenenbaum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermosa Beach, CA. They graduated from Arkhangelsk State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Tenenbaum works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Hermosa Beach, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tenenbaum's Office Locations

    Pediatrics Hermosa Beach
    705 Pier Ave # C, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 953-3262
    R Tenenbaum MD
    510 N Prospect Ave Ste 120, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 31, 2022
    I’ve been taking my kids to Dr. Tenenbaum for the last 13 years. Amazing doctor, knowledgeable, competent, and caring. I am very happy with the doctor and the office and would highly recommend to anyone.
    Natalia S. — Dec 31, 2022
    About Dr. Rita Tenenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639263148
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • White Memorial Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Arkhangelsk State Medical Academy
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rita Tenenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tenenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tenenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

