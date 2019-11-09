See All Pediatricians in Castle Rock, CO
Dr. Rita Thieme, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rita Thieme, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Thieme works at Castle Rock Pediatrics in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Castle Rock Pediatrics
    1001 S Perry St Ste 101B, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 385-0988
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Bite Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Apnea of Infancy (AOI) Chevron Icon
Apnea of Prematurity Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Growth Disorders Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Anemia Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Oximetry Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Oximetry
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Premature Infant Care Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 09, 2019
    Dr. Thieme is wonderful!!! I have been going to Castle Rock Pediatrics since my girls were born. Love them!!
    — Nov 09, 2019
    About Dr. Rita Thieme, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1932187804
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital|The Children's Hospital, University Colo Health Science Center
    • University Of Colorado
    • University Of Colorado
