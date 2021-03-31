Overview

Dr. Rita Westenhaver, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Westenhaver works at St John Primary Care in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.