Overview of Dr. Ritchie Steed, DPM

Dr. Ritchie Steed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Steed works at Flatirons Foot & Ankle Clinic PC in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.