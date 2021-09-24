Dr. Ritesh Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritesh Amin, MD
Dr. Ritesh Amin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ.
Hartwyck At Oak Tree2048 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 343-7661
- 2 35-37 Progress St Ste AA5, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 343-7661
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
TMS treatment for depression changed my life. He was very understanding and helped me in my recovery. After countless medications and different psychiatrist and therapist, this treatment saved me and no longer depressed. PTSD is a lot tolerable now.
- Psychiatry
- English
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.