Overview of Dr. Ritesh Patel, MD

Dr. Ritesh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from M.P Shah Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Suburban Medical Center, Schaumburg, IL in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.