Overview

Dr. Ritika Aulakh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Aulakh works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.