Dr. Chandak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritu Chandak, MD
Overview of Dr. Ritu Chandak, MD
Dr. Ritu Chandak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They completed their residency with Nassau University Medical Center
Dr. Chandak works at
Dr. Chandak's Office Locations
-
1
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Provident Bank Ambulatory Center395 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandak?
Dr. Chandak is fabulous. I always feel better after talking to her, my outlook isn't as dark as it was when I walked in. That's what everyone, I think, wants when they see their psychiatrist. I like her style. She is thoughtful and direct and that works for me. After reading the other reviews I have to think that there were personality clashes because Dr. Chandack is neither judgemental nor a gossip.
About Dr. Ritu Chandak, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1033218631
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandak works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.