Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD
Overview of Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD
Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Chopra works at
Dr. Chopra's Office Locations
Kambiz Parsa M.d. Inc465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1001, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 265-7209Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chopra is an extraordinarily skilled plastic surgeon with an incredible bedside manner. I felt like I was in the best hands. I love my results.
About Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- University CA Irvine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.