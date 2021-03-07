See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (80)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD

Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Chopra works at Ordon-Chopra Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Chopra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kambiz Parsa M.d. Inc
    465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1001, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 265-7209
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 80 ratings
Patient Ratings (80)
5 Star
(76)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chopra?

Mar 07, 2021
Dr. Chopra is an extraordinarily skilled plastic surgeon with an incredible bedside manner. I felt like I was in the best hands. I love my results.
— Mar 07, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chopra to family and friends

Dr. Chopra's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Chopra

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD.

About Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417118464
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
Fellowship
Residency
  • Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
Residency
Medical Education
  • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University CA Irvine
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chopra works at Ordon-Chopra Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chopra’s profile.

80 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ritu Chopra, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.