Overview of Dr. Ritu Grewal, MD

Dr. Ritu Grewal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Grewal works at Sleep Disorders Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.