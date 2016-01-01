Dr. Ritu Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritu Grewal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ritu Grewal, MD
Dr. Ritu Grewal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Grewal works at
Dr. Grewal's Office Locations
-
1
Sleep Disorders Center211 S 9th St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grewal?
About Dr. Ritu Grewal, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Female
- 1568489334
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- All-India Institute of Medical Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grewal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal works at
Dr. Grewal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
343 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.