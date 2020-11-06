See All Rheumatologists in Glen Mills, PA
Dr. Ritu Khurana, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ritu Khurana, MD

Dr. Ritu Khurana, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Mysore University / Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Khurana works at HAN NEUROLOGICAL ASSOCIATES in Glen Mills, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA and Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khurana's Office Locations

    Brinton lake medical Plaza
    500 Evergreen Dr Ste 23, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 579-3630
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Premier Orthopaedics
    30 Lawrence Rd # 700, Broomall, PA 19008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 644-6900
    Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    1 Medical Center Blvd, Chester, PA 19013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 734-0790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 06, 2020
    Nov 06, 2020
This was my first visit with Dr. Khurana. I went to her for a second opinion; and I'm beyond impressed. My case is complicated and has been so hard for many to figure out and I'm so glad I got a second opinion before acting on a misdiagnosis of lupus with an aggresssive treatment. Dr. Khurana heard and respected my hesitation with medication, paid attention to past results, and ordered more test to try and get to the bottom of it. She reviewed my records before seeing me and felt like she knew my history before walking through the door, spent almost an hour with me, and was extremely thorough. She was compassionate, knowledgeable, and I felt she will genuinely help me get to the bottom of my symptoms.
Danielle G — Nov 06, 2020
    Danielle G — Nov 06, 2020
    About Dr. Ritu Khurana, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Hindi
    Education & Certifications

    • Lsu Health Science Center, Shreveport
    • Mysore University / Mysore Medical College
    Dr. Ritu Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khurana has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khurana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

