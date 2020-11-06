Dr. Ritu Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritu Khurana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ritu Khurana, MD
Dr. Ritu Khurana, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Mysore University / Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khurana's Office Locations
Brinton lake medical Plaza500 Evergreen Dr Ste 23, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 579-3630Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
Premier Orthopaedics30 Lawrence Rd # 700, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 644-6900
Crozer-Chester Medical Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Chester, PA 19013 Directions (610) 734-0790
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr. Khurana. I went to her for a second opinion; and I’m beyond impressed. My case is complicated and has been so hard for many to figure out and I’m so glad I got a second opinion before acting on a misdiagnosis of lupus with an aggresssive treatment. Dr. Khurana heard and respected my hesitation with medication, paid attention to past results, and ordered more test to try and get to the bottom of it. She reviewed my records before seeing me and felt like she knew my history before walking through the door, spent almost an hour with me, and was extremely thorough. She was compassionate, knowledgeable, and I felt she will genuinely help me get to the bottom of my symptoms.
About Dr. Ritu Khurana, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1013087634
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center, Shreveport
- LSU
- Mysore University / Mysore Medical College
- Rheumatology
