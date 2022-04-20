Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD
Overview
Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center.
Locations
Enhanced Image Center1 Infinity Corporate Centre Dr Ste 110, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 475-0300
ENHANCED IMAGE CENTER Laser & Cosmetic Services7447 Center St Ste A, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (216) 475-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I went to a wedding January 2, 2022 and after seeing my photos I wished I had gone to see Dr. Malhotra last year. I walked into the event and my nephew asked "are you stoned. " Not since 1999. My eyelids were so droopy and I was probably a bit bloodshot from dry eyes. I was sad. I looked tired all the time and that person in the photo was not who I felt inside. I'm 63 and not old. I sure looked it. I went for a consultation and it was wonderful. Everyone in the Garfield Hgts office was happy. They put me at ease right away. I took photos for a "before and after picture".A few weeks later I did the procedure. They did not have to put me under which was very important to me.The procedure was very fast and mine was pain free. I had some swelling and bruising and eye dryness. Ive been using Vitamin E oil on the procedure line. The eye area heals so quickly. I did have swelling and bruising, but the before and after care directions were perfect. Don't forget to use Bromelain and Arni
About Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1639162084
Education & Certifications
- The University of Cincinnati
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.