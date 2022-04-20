See All Plastic Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center.

Dr. Malhotra works at Enhanced Image Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
3.7 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
4.1 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Enhanced Image Center
    1 Infinity Corporate Centre Dr Ste 110, Cleveland, OH 44125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 475-0300
  2. 2
    ENHANCED IMAGE CENTER Laser & Cosmetic Services
    7447 Center St Ste A, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 475-0303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ashtabula County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bellafill 
Birthmark
Facial Laceration
Bellafill 
Birthmark
Facial Laceration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?

    Apr 20, 2022
    I went to a wedding January 2, 2022 and after seeing my photos I wished I had gone to see Dr. Malhotra last year. I walked into the event and my nephew asked "are you stoned. " Not since 1999. My eyelids were so droopy and I was probably a bit bloodshot from dry eyes. I was sad. I looked tired all the time and that person in the photo was not who I felt inside. I'm 63 and not old. I sure looked it. I went for a consultation and it was wonderful. Everyone in the Garfield Hgts office was happy. They put me at ease right away. I took photos for a "before and after picture".A few weeks later I did the procedure. They did not have to put me under which was very important to me.The procedure was very fast and mine was pain free. I had some swelling and bruising and eye dryness. Ive been using Vitamin E oil on the procedure line. The eye area heals so quickly. I did have swelling and bruising, but the before and after care directions were perfect. Don't forget to use Bromelain and Arni
    JudyW — Apr 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Malhotra to family and friends

    Dr. Malhotra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Malhotra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD.

    About Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639162084
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University of Cincinnati
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thos Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ritu Malhotra, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.