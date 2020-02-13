Dr. Ritu Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritu Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ritu Malik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Diabetes Care and Resource Center224 Alexander St, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 922-8400
-
2
Advanced Endocrinology and Weight Management180 White Rd Ste 204, Little Silver, NJ 07739 Directions (732) 842-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
Very likely. The doctor has helped turn my bad Ac numbers to very good numbers I would highlyre commend her
About Dr. Ritu Malik, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1255353512
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Erie Co Med Center University Buffalo|SUNY Buffalo Buffalo Genl Hospital
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.