Overview

Dr. Ritu Malik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Malik works at Endocrine Diabetes Care in Rochester, NY with other offices in Little Silver, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.