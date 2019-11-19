Dr. Ritu Sachdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritu Sachdev, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ritu Sachdev, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowie, MD. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Sachdev works at
-
1
Bowie Internal Medicine14999 Health Center Dr Ste 201, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 262-8188
- Doctors Community Hospital
Dr. Sachdev became my replacement gastroenterologist after my old doctor moved his practice to WV. I love her and think that she talks and listens better than my general practitioner.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1851568224
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Tufts Affil Hosp
- Mt Sinai Bronx Vamc
- Gastroenterology
