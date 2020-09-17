Overview

Dr. Ritu Saha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Saha works at Gastroenterology Associates P.A. in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.