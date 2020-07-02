Dr. Ritu Salani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ritu Salani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ritu Salani, MD
Dr. Ritu Salani, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute and Ohio State University Hospital.
Dr. Salani works at
Dr. Salani's Office Locations
Westwood OBGYN200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute
- Ohio State University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salani?
I think she's great and would recommend her to others. She answered our questions and explained things so we could understand also gives great examples. She put my mind at ease going into surgery. I had a large mass in my abdomen and she removed it. She found I had ovarian cancer in right ovary. She removed everything that was necessary. My surgery was July 1st 2019. She did an excellent job. I then had 6 chemo treatments and my scans were clear, unfortunately my cancer has returned as she said it could, so I'm now in treatment again. That's ovarian cancer for ya. I'm still so thankful for her and all she did for me. Also liked her hugs and concern for me.
About Dr. Ritu Salani, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1356482905
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salani works at
Dr. Salani has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Salani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salani.
